On its opening Friday. Indian 2 (Hindi) managed to bring in 1.50 crore at the box office. One now waits to see where does it go over the weekend. The film has seen widespread promotion and marketing for itself. Moreover, the scale is really huge as well with Shankar lending it a truly big screen appeal. Also, the release is quite big as well. Also, the film is a sequel to a big hit, Indian, which saw a very good success in Hindi as well when released as Hindustani (1996).

While the content of the film as well as the reviews/word of mouth is always the deciding factor for the eventual fate of a film, at least from the opening standpoint, Indian 2 (Hindi) was ticking most of the boxes due to aforementioned reasons. Yes, a couple of chartbuster songs could well have the trick, as was the case with Hindustani (Latka, Telephone). Still, even without that, the numbers should have been bigger. However as is the case in the current times, it’s getting more and more difficult to bring audiences in theatres on the first day and it’s the word of mouth that’s eventually driving the business. That’s what one waits to see on Saturday and Sunday for the Kamal Haasan starrer.

That said, the film has opened better than the south superstar’s last Hindi dubbed release Vikram which had collected 60 lakhs on the opening day and then 2.08 crores in the entire first weekend. Its lifetime numbers were 6.64 crores and perhaps that would be crossed by Indian 2 (Hindi) in the opening weekend itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

