Kamal Haasan led Vikram has finally ended its theatrical run and the closing box office collections are out. Despite being mounted on a huge budget, the film has made a humongous profit for distributors. So, let’s take a look at how much share collection it earned and the total worldwide collection.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film brought together powerhouses of talent in the form of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. All of them did their job brilliantly and the rest of the magic was created by Lokesh. And who can forget the icing on the cake done by Suriya’s mind-blasting cameo? With all these factors along with superb word-of-mouth, the action thriller raked in wonders at the box office.

Released on 3rd June, Vikram witnessed a pan-Indian release as it arrived in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. In India, it ended its theatrical run at 301 crores gross at the box office. Out of it, a massive 184 crores came from Tamil Nadu alone. It earned a share of 93 crores from the state, as per Track Tollywood.

In Kerala, Vikram earned 40 crores gross and 17 crores in shares. Karnataka yielded 25 crores gross box office collection and a share of 12 crores. 34 crores gross (18 crores in share) came from Telugu states. The rest of India earned 18 crores gross and 8 crores in shares. In overseas too, the performance has been spectacular as the film made 125 crores gross with a share of 59 crores for distributors.

On the whole, Vikram has turned out to be a massive venture with a total worldwide collection of 426 crores gross and a profit of 207 crores for distributors.

