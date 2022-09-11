Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr )

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is a BIG SCREEN experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with Action, Romance, Drama and Grand VFX for all age groups.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Speaking about the day-wise numbers, the Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt film has broken every record as it earned around 32 crore from the Hindi belt and 5 crore from the South making it a total of 37 crore on Day 1. A while back we told you, it collected 41 crore on Day 2. Within just two days, it made a total earnings of 78 crore in India alone.

Since its release, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. While a section of social media has been showering praises on the film, others have nodded in disagreement. One of the feathers this film has in its cap is that it has become the 8th highest opener leaving behind RK’s Sanju and Salman Khan’s Sultan.

S.S. Rajamouli presents Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

