It’s all happening. Brahmastra is paving its way to being a major success at the box office. After a record opening day, the film has now scored an extraordinary second day as well with collections going past the 40 crores mark and bringing in 41 crores* (including the south versions). These are terrific numbers indeed, be it pre-pandemic or post-pandemic, and especially in the current times they have their value worth in gold.

There are just a handful of Hindi films which have surpassed the milestone of 40 crores on any of the days, be it Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

While KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] [53.95 crores], War [53.35 crores], Thugs of Hindostan [52.25 crores], Happy New Year [44.97 crores], Bharat [42.30 crores], Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] [41 crores] and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [40.35 crores] did that on their first day, KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] and Baahubali 2 [Hindi] are the only films which continued this feat on Saturday and Sunday as well.

As for Sanju, it did breach the 40 crores mark by a distance on Sunday by collecting 46.71 crores. The other films which managed this feat were Tiger Zinda Hai [45.53 crores] and Dangal [42.41 crores] on Sunday.

In that aspect, Brahmastra has entered the record books by being the rare Bollywood film to have managed this feat on a Saturday, which further establishes how well has the film been accepted by the audience. So far, the film has collected 78 crores* already. To think of it, Sunday is yet to come and if it crosses 40 crores again then it would be the only Bollywood film to have ever scored more than 40 crores on two days.

In the times when rejected films have started crashing on Saturday itself rather than waiting for Monday, here comes a film which actually goes on to not just score higher than Friday but also sets a new record, which is simply unbelievable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

