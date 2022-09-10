It’s back to documenting all the records that are being scored by Bollywood films. Of late, there was a such drought of hits at the box office that survival was the key and records were nowhere to be even whispered about. If at all there were any records that were being made, they were about the lowest openers ever or the biggest disasters of all times. However, the good news was nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the tide has changed with the release of Brahmastra which has taken a huge opening of 37 crores. As a result, ‘achche din’ are back.

Advertisement

If one looks at the Top-10 biggest openers ever for Hindi releases, KGF – Chapter 2, War and Thugs of Hindostan reign from the top. As a matter of fact, Happy New Year, which was released 8 years back, is still in the Top-5. However, now Brahmastra has also stormed into the Top 10 and in the process, it has gone past Ranbir Kapoor’s own Sanju. That film had done better in the Hindi version with 34.74 crores coming in, whereas Brahmastra’s Hindi version stands at 32 crores. However, the Ayan Mukherji-directed film has an advantage of south versions too.

This is what the Top 10 looks like.

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores

War – 53.35 crores (including 1.75 crores from south versions)

Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions)

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (including 2.37 crores from south versions)

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 41 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Brahmastra – 37 crores (including 5 crores from south versions)

Sultan – 36.54 crores

Sanju – 34.74 crores

Interestingly, the only non-holiday releases in the list are south all time blockbusters KGF – Chapter 2 and Baahubali – The Conclusion, and then there is Brahmastra. As a result, the film is now the biggest non-holiday Bollywood release ever at least when it comes to the first day records, and rest assured, many more records would be broken in days to come. Stay tuned.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Box Office (Hindi): From Opening At 7 Lakhs To Going As High As 4.07 Crores In A Single Day, This Surprise ‘Super-Hit’ To Cross KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) In Profits Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram