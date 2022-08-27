Karthikeya 2 has surprised one and all with its fantastic run at the box office, especially with its Hindi version. No one in their dream would have imagined that a film which started its run on a dismal note of 7 lakhs, will go on to score almost 20 crores in just 13 days of its theatrical run. What’s more unbelievable thing is that the film is all set to cross the mammoth profit of 382.91% made by a monstrous hit of the year, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi).

For those who still don’t know the craze of Karthikeya 2, the film had practically no pre-release buzz as all eyes were set on a clash between Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Actually, the film released two days after the Bollywood biggies clashed, and it got a chance to shine as both films tanked miserably. It started on a note as low as 7 lakhs and went on to garner as much as 4.07 crores (day 9) on a single day.

With such a terrific run, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) has amassed a collection of 19.29 crores in 13 days, which is 275X times the opening day of 7 lakhs and it’s crazy! The actual budget of the film is 15 crores but the cost of distribution rights for the Hindi version is reportedly 4.50 crores. If subtracted the cost from the total collection, the film stands at an ROI (Return on investment) of 14.79 crores. In percentage, it is equivalent to a huge 328.66% (using the formula ROI/Cost x 100).

Currently, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) is the 3rd most profitable film in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2022 and will be soon overtaking KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which has returns of 382.91%. To see the complete chart, visit ‘Profitable Films’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 will have a space to enjoy a glorious run till Brahmastra arrives on the 9th of September. There’s Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger in theatres, but it will hardly cause any impact considering its negative reviews so far and different genre. Considering the positive trend, the film clearly has a shot at 25 crores and might even hit the 30 crore mark if it sustains well yet again during weekdays.

Let’s see how far it goes from here!

