It was a very poor week for Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu as less than 4 crores came in. While the official numbers are yet to be declared, as per trade estimates the film has fetched only 3.85 crores* in its first week at the box office.

Dobaaraa had actually seen a better than expected with 0.72 crores coming in but then there was hardly any growth on Saturday and then Sunday was flat at the box office. Further damage was done on Monday when the film totally crashed and from there it was a complete downfall in weekdays to follow.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa has been discontinued from most properties in the second week and is available just at a solitary show at a few key multiplexes. This could result in an addition of a few lakhs more that would allow the Anurag Kashyap directed film to go past the 4 crores mark, though that’s about it. For Taapsee Pannu, the film has done slightly better business than Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu [2.23 crores] but that’s hardly any consolation since she is made for bigger stuff with far better credentials. She comes with a good standing as an actress and deserved more.

For now, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa will go down as yet another box office disaster of 2022. The poor response of the film can well be gauged from the fact that Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari, which was a flop too, but had collected 3.33 crores at the box office.

Dobaaraa would end up being just a little better than Janhit Mein Jaari, though the overall gap would be less than even 1 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

