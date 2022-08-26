In its entire lifetime, the much-hyped Radhe Shyam had collected 19.30 crores in its Hindi version. The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer had seen year-long promotion going for it and was touted to be the next south biggie to be doing well at a pan-India level after Pushpa. Unfortunately, it was a badly made movie with just gloss and look going in its favor, and as a result, while the first week brought in 18.20 crores, days to come couldn’t even accumulate 1 crore more and the film folded up at a disastrous 19.30 crores.

Now Karthikeya 2, which has been made at a fraction of the budget of Radhe Shyam and arrived with practically zero promotion, has equaled the entire lifetime of Radhe Shyam in 13 days flat (the film had released on a Saturday). It currently stands at 19.29 crores and from today will increase its gap with Radhe Shyam [Hindi] in a big way.

The film collected 0.89 crores more on Thursday, though it was impacted in some parts of the country due to the Telugu release of Liger and later in the night shows once the Hindi version was out as well.

Even in its third week, shows have been retained for Karthikeya 2 and while the 20 crores mark should be surpassed maximum by tomorrow, the next big milestone awaiting is 25 crores. That should also happen during next week and post that there would be one more week available for it to keep bringing in some moolah till Brahmastra arrives on 9th September.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

