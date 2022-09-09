Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has finally released in theatres all across. As expected, the film has opened to an excellent response. The initial box office momentum is definitely there, but how far will it go? Let’s find out!

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan (cameo) & Dimple Kapadia

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Marijke Desouza & Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

If one can recall, Brahmastra was announced way back in 2014. Yes, you read that right! It’s the year when we witnessed a major political shift in the country and saw Narendra Modi taking the oath as Indian prime minister. A big span of time has passed ever since and during all these years, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus faced several ups and downs.

It saw several delays and the buzz went downhill during the Covid pandemic. It got picked a bit when the trailer was released, but again the excitement went low. Even a couple of weeks back, the film was low on hype but the marketing team did a good job and managed to create an undercurrent. It was clearly seen through advance bookings and one thing was sure Bollywood has got its biggest opener in the post-pandemic era.

In pre-Covid time, even worst-rated films like Race 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan managed 100 crores on opening weekend, but now, it all boils down to word-of-mouth. Even if a particular film has taken a huge start, no matter how big the star cast is, it crashes like anything if the content misfires. In today’s time, one can say that no film is now ‘weekend proof’, no matter how big it is. So, even though bookings were looking amazing, it was hard to predict where will this Ranbir’s biggie will land.

Brahmastra Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

Made on a budget of over 400 crores, the film has been promoted as a visual treat with never-seen-before VFX work. 3D and 3D IMAX versions are showing superb responses all across the country. Thankfully, it justifies every single penny as the visuals are stunning and it’s a whole new experience in Indian cinema. It’s an answer to all who have been asking for a film matching Hollywood standards. It has hit the bull’s eye in attracting its target audience and that’s youth in the range of 10-30 years. Even though it’s an experience for all, the aforementioned age group will make for the majority of footfalls.

After talking about the positives, let’s discuss some minuses. After initial positive reactions, mixed word-of-mouth has now started flowing in. No one is calling it a bad film but many are pointing out too much attention on grandeur and romance, rather than the screenplay. Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is doing its job of attracting the audience, while some feel that he has been wasted. Also, the content will not appeal to all age groups and all centres, impacting the span of the theatrical run.

Brahmastra Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Brahmastra has things working in favour and things not working in favour as well. However, the hype and the cinematic experience definitely have an edge over shortcomings. And not to forget that there’s no major film releasing until Vikram Vedha releases on 30th September.

So, it’s clear ground to score for Brahmastra at the box office and it is eyeing to make anywhere between 190-220 crores. Expect 100 crores in the first weekend itself, bringing back the good old days for Bollywood!

