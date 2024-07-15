Gru and his Minions are showing their true colors at the box office as they achieve a significant milestone globally. The film has added a few more new markets, which undeniably favored the collections globally. Steve Carell of The Office fame is the exceptional voice artist for the main character of Gru. It opened well in the Chinese market this week, reportedly taking third place. Scroll below for its worldwide collection deets.

Eminent actors Will Ferell and Sofia Vergara joined the voice cast as the villain and his girlfriend. According to reports, the latest movie collections have enabled the franchise to reach the $5 billion mark. It is the sequel to 2017’s Despicable Me 3. Chris Renaud directed the movie under Illumination and Universal Pictures. It was made on a reported production budget of $100 million and was released in the Fourth of July week, which gave it a benefit regarding the box office. The holidays always help with movies like these, allowing people to spend time with their family, especially the kids.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s Despicable Me 4 crossed the $200 million mark in the international market. It jumped 18.1% from last weekend, thereby reaching the $226.7 million international cume over 78 regions. This weekend, the Despicable Me 3 sequel collected a whopping $88 million overseas, contributing a chunk to its worldwide collections, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando.

The report also revealed that in North America, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 has collected $211.1 million [and counting]. It is competing against another animation, Inside Out 2, which has already crossed the $1 billion mark and is heading towards the highest-grossing animation ever title, and dethroning Frozen 2 from that spot.

Despicable Me 4 has crossed the $400 million milestone and reached the $437.8 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly eyeing a $1 billion–$1.1 billion global run. The animated feature was released in the US on July 3 and is running successfully in cinemas. It has yet to be released in Korea, Japan, and a few more regions, which will impact the collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

