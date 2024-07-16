The Inside Out 2 fever is not limited to the United States only; it has taken over the world. The movie is now very close to becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood animation in Korea in the post-Covid era. It is currently on its way to becoming the highest-earning animation ever by dethroning Frozen 2 and is expected to do so soon. It is a phenomenon that is still performing exceptionally well at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has recently completed one month in the theatres, and with Despicable Me 4’s arrival, it is facing strong competition, but the movie has earned well in this one month. There is no stopping the Pixar biggie as it continues to woo the audiences all over. In addition to the previous four emotions, Joy, Fear, Disgust, Anger – Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui have also joined the rest as the protagonist hits puberty. It is chaos at the headquarters where Joy and the old emotions struggle to get control back in their hands—anxiety kind of wreaks havoc. Maya Hawke did an outstanding job at voicing Anxiety and was widely praised by the critics.

Inside Out 2 is the only movie to collect $571.8 million in North America in 2024. Internationally, the film has shown its magic and raked in $776.89 million. From Brazil to Korea, the Inside Out sequel’s charm is unbeatable as of now. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Pixar movie reached a $53.3 million cume in the Korean box office on Sunday and will soon beat Elemental’s $54.1 million run there to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-pandemic.

The report further mentioned that Inside Out 2 is the third highest-grossing movie ever in Korea, behind only Frozen and Frozen 2. It hits 7.7 million in admissions. This week, Pixar’s movie will beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 8 million and Top Gun: Maverick’s 8.2 million as Hollywood’s 2nd most attended film post-COVID. For the unversed, the 1st position is held by James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water. Overall, it will be the 12th most attended Hollywood film ever locally.

Inside Out 2, with the adept voice cast of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, and Ayo Edebiri, was released on June 14 and has collected $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office.

