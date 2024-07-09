Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly be seen in just a couple more films before he starts his full-time political innings. One of those films is The Greatest Of All Time. Surprisingly, the hype is low, as none of the promotional material has struck the right chord with the audience. The first two songs failed to generate the kind of interest Vijay’s films usually enjoy with their songs. Still, it is a hot property in the business circle. Keep reading to know more!

Vijay is among the biggest crowd-pullers in the Tamil film industry, and considering the fact that The GOAT is one of his last two films, expectations are sky-high. Being confident in Vijay’s box office pull, the makers have spent a hefty amount on the film. Also, they are expecting big pre-release deals. So far, things are going smoothly, with the latest report indicating that the film is enjoying a good buzz among buyers.

We all know Leo had a huge pre-release buzz due to the combination of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. As a result, even the buyers in the Telugu states were confident about the box office business. It helped the biggie to fetch a reported price of 22 crores against distribution rights. Now, The Greatest Of All Time has surpassed that deal.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Mythri Movie Makers has grabbed the theatrical distribution rights of The Greatest Of All Time in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). It is learned that the deal has been locked at 30 crores. This is the highest-ever price for a Thalapathy Vijay film and has left Leo behind by a margin of 8 crores.

It’s clear that Mythri Movie Makers are confident about the film’s success and Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom in the Telugu states.

