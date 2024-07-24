According to DT Next, Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel’s first film could be an independent project, while the second might be linked to the KGF universe. These projects are expected to start at least a year from now. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is likely to produce both movies.

Currently Ajith is working on Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni with an expected release around Diwali 2024. After this, Ajith will shift to Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

As per the reports, during a break from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith and Prashanth Neel discussed their future projects. Prasanth Neel has reportedly asked for three years to work on these films. Their first project tentatively titled AK 64 is scheduled to begin filming in 2025 and is expected to release in 2026. This film is planned to be a standalone story.

The second film, which might be Ajith’s 65th or 66th movie, is designed to connect to KGF 3. The climax of this film is said to lead into KGF 3 with Ajith’s character anticipated to be a major figure in Prashanth Neel’s cinematic universe. If everything proceeds as planned, Ajith and Yash could share screen space in KGF 3 with an official announcement expected in 2025.

Prashanth Neel Upcoming Projects

Prashanth Neel also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam and an untitled film with Jr NTR in the works. It remains to be seen if he will fit Ajith’s project into his schedule.

Ajith Kumar’s Current and Upcoming Projects

Ajith is currently involved in Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This film marks his first collaboration with Ravichandran. The film is currently in production in Hyderabad. While the cast has not been officially confirmed, rumors suggest it may include Sreeleela, Naslen, Bobby Deol and Sunil. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music with Abhinandan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty handling cinematography and editing. The film is set for a Pongal release next year and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

In addition, Ajith is working on Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This film features a notable cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with Nirav Shah and NB Srikanth overseeing cinematography and editing. After completing shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan the film is expected to release later this year.

