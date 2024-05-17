Jr NTR has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently busy with the Bollywood spy thriller ‘War’. He also has Devara: Part 1, a pan-Indian Telugu film which is one of the biggest releases of 2024. A few weeks ago, there were reports that NTR was all set to collaborate with KGF and Salaar director Prashanth Neel.

When the speculations began that Prashanth and Jr NTR were joining hands, the only update we had was the movie would be shot before Salaar 2. However, fans have been waiting to know more, which will solidify the reports that they are indeed collaborating. Well, we have some new updates for you.

Jr NTR & Prashanth Neel’s Film Major Update

Earlier, it was reported that the film’s shooting would start before Salazar 2. However, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel will begin working on their action-packed drama towards the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025.

A report by the Telugu Cinema web portal mentions that Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR will announce their movie on the actor’s birthday, May 20. The title of their film is reportedly ‘Dragon’. However, these are still speculations. We can only wait until the 20th to see if there’s any truth to these reports.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was reported that Prashanth Neel wants to make an Avengers-like film with Yash’s KGF 3, Prabhas‘ Salaar 2 and Jr NTR’s Dragon. NTR’s film is also said to be dealing with the mines. So Neel intends to make his own ‘mine universe’. Furthermore, on May 19, we will be treated to the first single on Devara. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The epic action thriller is slated to release in theatres on October 10, 2024. On the other hand, in War, Jr NTR will be seen with Hrithik Roshan. The movie promises exceptional action sequences featuring the duo.

