Prabhas got a much-needed comeback film in the form of Salaar last year, and now, his lineup of upcoming films has started to feel more exciting. Since the Baahubali franchise, the actor has been involved in expensive projects, and his upcoming films also carry a humongous budget. One of the main reasons behind such a cost is his own fees, but interestingly, the latest we learned about him is that the actor has taken no money for a cameo in an upcoming Tollywood film. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas has a loaded calendar with some really big projects on his plate. Up next, he’ll be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. He also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2, Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in his kitty. Besides this, he also agreed to do a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-led Kannappa, and now, it is learned that the actor has already shot his portion.

Talking further about this cameo, it is being reported that Prabhas has charged no money for Kannappa as he shared a good bond with Mohan Babu, who is producing the Vishnu Manchu starrer. The duo had worked together in Bujjigadu: Made in Chennai (2008). With zero rupee salary for a cameo, the Baahubali star has now joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Speaking about recent powerful cameos, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the Hindi version of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). For his performance, SRK received praise, and he was there in the film for a good enough time. Surprisingly, the superstar didn’t take a single rupee for his cameo. Interestingly, Suriya played the same role in the Tamil version, and even he took no money.

Suriya also had a powerful cameo role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022). We all know how his portrayal of Rolex turned theatres into stadiums. And if reports are to be believed, even for this cameo, the actor charged no money as his fees.

