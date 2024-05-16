Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The movie is a sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. A few days ago, the makers dropped the first teaser and first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from the film. These videos have created more excitement amongst the fans who want to watch the movie in theatres.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. However, a report stated that the film’s editor, Antony Rubin, has walked out. This left fans wondering if the release date would be delayed. Now, Navin Nooli will take over the job of editing the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



Pushpa 2 Release Date Changed?

Allu Arjun fans, you have nothing to worry about. Pushpa 2’s release is not delayed. Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be back in theatres together on August 15, 2024, as the makers announced from the beginning. The film’s team confirms that there will be no change in the release date.

A source from the Pushpa 2 team told Hindustan Times, “Pushpa 2 will be releasing on August 15; that’s a firm commitment.” One more source told the daily, “Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the film this month, and by June, the rest of the shooting will be wrapped up. So there’s no possibility of the film being delayed.”

Pushpa 2 Teaser

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler, and Rashmika plays his lover, Srivalli, who runs a milk business. There are reports that the makers will soon drop a second song from the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Aparichithudu Re-Release At The Box Office: A Ray Of Hope For Telugu Cinemas; But Can It Compete With HanuMan, Tillu Square?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News