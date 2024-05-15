Pushpa 2: After David Warner, Allu Arjun Finds A Superfan In Shape Of You Singer Ed Sheeran’ Watch As He Tries To Recreate This Pushparaj Step!

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 is all anyone can talk about. And the craze of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is in no mood to slow down. However, the movie changed the trajectory of Allu Arjun’s already superstar status and catapulted him into global fame at another level. It is no secret that cricketer David Warner is a big fan of the Allu Arjun movie. Turns out Allu Arjun may have found just another super fan in international pop-star Ed Sheeran after a video of him went viral recreating the iconic hookstep of Allu Arjun.

Unquestionably, the teaser received a tremendous response from both fans and spectators, and Allu Arjun’s breathtaking portrayal of the renowned Pushpa Raj left everyone in awe.

The much-awaited film is bringing real-time madness everywhere. After taking over the heads with the smashing teaser and poster, the recently released song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ is also casting its magic on the audiences.

It all started with Pushpa 1: The Rise, where Allu Arjun, as Pushpa Raj, became the iconic character owing to his unmatchable screen presence. The craze among the audiences for this character has no match. From the dialogue delivery to the walking style, swag, attitude, and mannerisms, the global audiences seem to be in favor of Allu Arjun’s character.

It’s been almost two and a half years since ‘Pushpa 1: The Rule’ was released, but the craze remains the same. A recent example was witnessed when the international singer Ed Sheeran, who was in India to attend the famous comedy talk show, was seen doing the iconic ‘Thaggedele’ step. The clip of Ed Sheeran went viral on social media.

Watch The Video Here:

Another day, another high moment for @alluarjun fans 🔥 Ed Sheeran doing famous Jhukega nahi sala dialogue#Pushpa2TheRule @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/za8rgFzrN0 — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) May 12, 2024

Fans and viewers are eagerly anticipating Allu Arjun’s return to the screen as the legendary Pushpa Raj. There will undoubtedly be mayhem in “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” and the suspense is evident everywhere. The first installment, “Pushpa: The Rise,” caused a stir globally and sparked a national obsession with Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.

The much-anticipated sequel will be released on August 15, 2024. It is the pinnacle of the box office tsunami.

What did you think of Ed’s attempt?

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil Makes A Shocking Revelation Says “I Don’t Think Pushpa Did Anything For Me; I Don’t Have To Hide It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News