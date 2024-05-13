Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular South Indian actors. He has impressed the audience with his performances in movies like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, and several others. On his birthday, May 9, we learned that the actor has signed several exciting movies. One of the movies he signed up for is Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama, tentatively titled VD14.

On his birthday, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house backing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, announced that they’re bankrolling Vijay Deverakonda’s next. On their Instagram page, the production house shared, Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 – THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND”. A new report states that Vijay’s next will be made on a huge budget.

A Huge Budget For Vijay Deverakonda’s VD 14

As reported by OTT Play, Vijay Deverakonda’s movie with Rahul Sankrityan has a whopping budget of RS 120 crore. The report mentions that a few film producers are concerned with the massive budget considering Vijay has not delivered a hit for quite some time. The actor’s last three releases—Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star—didn’t perform well at the box office.

However, Mythri Movie Makers are confident about this period drama. The story is set in the 18th century, and Vijay and the cast will commence the shooting after the actor wraps up his project with Gowtam Tinnanuri. Also, Rahul and Vijay worked together in a film called Taxiwala, so one can hope that things truly work out in their favour.

Meanwhile, along with Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama, Vijay Deverakonda also signed a film with director Ravi Kumar Kola. The film will be Ravi’s debut as a director. Dil Raju is producing Vijay’s film with the debutant director.

