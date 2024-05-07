Pushpa 2: Fahadh Fassil Makes A Shocking Revelation Says “I Don’t Think Pushpa Did Anything For Me; I Don’t Have To Hide It”

Fa-Faa is making some pretty big revelations about fame and how Pushpa affects him. Fahadh Faasil, the star of the superhit Aavesham, is basking in the glory of his mass entertainer. Faasil has long been considered a superstar, especially in the Malayalam industry, and in a recent interview, he opened up about whether Sukumar’s Pushpa added anything to his fame. Fahadh Faasil is set to reprise his role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 said that the movie actually didn’t do anything for him, and he has been honest about the same with the director as well.

Allu Arjun achieved superstar status thanks to Pushpa: The Rise, which became a global phenomenon. Fahadh Faasil, who played the menacing villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, also received praise. Fahad’s performance as a sinister cop heightened the film’s appeal.

In an interview with Film Companion, the Malayalam star was asked if he has become a pan-Indian star since Pushpa, and Fahadh bluntly stated that Pushpa did not do much for him.

When asked if he knows that he is huge beyond Kerala because of Pushpa, Fahadh Faasil replied, “No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that I don’t have to hide it and have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa… no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here. That’s one.”

Faasil continued, “Two, it doesn’t get to me because many friends and I here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkumar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir (Kapoor)… I mean… the best actor in the country. So, I don’t know what they see in me. I was surprised that people are following films from here… they are seeing Kumbalangi Nights and Trance. And I kept wondering about the connection and what they are identifying with. Even now, I believe it is the art form they are connected to more than the performances or the performers.” The Aavesham actor continued to heap praise on the actors with whom he is often compared.

With the success of his movies especially Aavesham & Pushpa in all languages, Fahadh has also been dubbed a Pan India star, but he does not like that tag and concluded. “No. I am just an actor here. I have nothing to do with pan-India and whatever. I just do things that I believe in. The film should do business; that’s secondary. But the film that I do here… I mean, I can never do it anywhere else, I can easily set up a film in Tamil, but everything will fall into place except the idea. I assume that will be the case in Hindi as well.”

Pushpa 2 Release

Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil, has become a huge box office hit and is receiving a lot of critical acclaim. Faasil is set to reprise his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also star in the sequel, with Sukumar set to director. The movie is set to release on 15th August 2024

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Starts Its Record-Breaking Spree Even Before Arriving At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News