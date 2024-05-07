Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tamannaah's Film Stumbles On Monday, But Worldwide Total Remains Strong

Aranmanai 4, the latest instalment in the popular Tamil horror-comedy franchise, opened with promising collections on its first weekend. The film, directed by Sundar C and starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna alongside Sundar C himself, seemed to draw in audiences eager for spooky laughs. Scroll down to learn how Aranmanai 4 performed on Day 4, i.e., the first Monday at the domestic box office.

The Aranmanai series, known for its blend of scares and laughs, has a history of resonating with audiences. The first film, released in 2014, was a sleeper hit. With a budget of just 12 crore, it managed to rake in a whopping 65 crore, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. This unexpected success cemented the franchise’s place in the horror-comedy genre and laid the foundation for future instalments.

Aranmanai 2, released in 2016, capitalized on the first film’s popularity. It retained most of the original cast and delivered another dose of spooky entertainment. While not quite reaching the heights of its predecessor, Aranmanai 2 still managed a respectable box office run.

The third film, Aranmanai 3, arrived in 2021 and took a slightly different approach. Unlike the first two films, which featured a linear story, Aranmanai 3 was an anthology film with three interconnected stories. Despite this shift in format, the film stayed true to the franchise’s core elements and performed well at the box office, grossing an estimated 22 crore – a testament to the enduring appeal of the Aranmanai brand.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

After a 4.65 crore opening, Aranmanai 4 saw a decent growth of nearly 43% on Saturday, grossing 6.65 crore; Sunday’s collection showed a slight jump of 18%, reaching 7.85 crore. But Monday saw collections plummet a steep 53.5% to 3.65 crore.

Overall, the four-day collection for this Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer stands at 22.8 crore net in India, with a gross collection of 26.90 crore. Overseas collections added another 3.50 crore gross, bringing the worldwide total to 30.40 crore.

While the initial performance was promising, Monday’s sharp decline raises questions about the film’s ability to sustain its momentum. Whether it can recover and achieve its full box office potential remains to be seen.

