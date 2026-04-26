Prabhas is busy rewriting the record books with the re-release of his 2010 cult classic Darling, which has hit the double-digit mark globally at the box office. At the box office, the Baahubali star is a monster that cannot be tamed. While his recent blockbusters have stumbled, his 2010 rom-com is still unmatched!

Prabhas Beats His Own Salaar!

Talking about re-releases, if we see the stats for Prabhas’s last re-release, then his latest rom-com has surpassed expectations. Prabhas’s last re-release was Salaar, which managed to pull in 4.35 crore gross collection worldwide during its entire run.

Darling Re-Release Box Office

With 10.44 crore worldwide gross in just 3 days, Darling has collected 140% higher than Salaar’s re-release total. It has also officially crossed Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja to become the 2nd Highest-Grossing Telugu Re-Release of all time, trailing only the mammoth Baahubali: The Epic.

Entry Into The Top 10 (South India)

Prabhas has not just conquered the Telugu market; he has crashed into the list of the highest-grossing South Indian re-releases ever. Standing at the 6th position currently, it is looking to climb even higher in the coming days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office.

Baahubali the Epic: 51.7 crore | Telugu Ghilli: 32.50 crore | Tamil Padyappa: 18.5 crore | Tamil Mankhatha: 14.5 crore | Tamil Sachien: 13.6 crore | Tamil Darling: 10.44 crore | Telugu (in 3 days) Khaleja: 10.25 crore | Telugu Murari: 8.90 crore | Telugu Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore | Telugu Kushi: 7.46 crore | Telugu

If the film holds great on Sunday, it might further surpass Sachien in its lifetime, claiming two out of the 5 spots in the list, snatching the achievement from Thalapathy Vijay.

Darling Re-Release Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the re-release at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 6.2 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.3 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 10.4 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Aditya Dhar Needs Only 15.92 Crore With Dhurandhar 2 To Hit The Biggest Milestone Of His Career – 3500 Crore!

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