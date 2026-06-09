Backrooms might have dropped harshly at the box office from its opening weekend, but it has achieved another significant feat at the North American box office. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Scream 7 this weekend, becoming one of the top horror movies of the year. It has also crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches closer to the $150 million mark at the North American box office

According to the latest numbers, the horror movie is on track to cross the $150 million mark at the domestic box office. It collected $26.3 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It’s the 5th-largest 2nd weekend for an R-rated horror movie. However, the Kane Parsons movie witnessed a sharp decline of almost 68% from its opening weekend. After 10 days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $135.4 million.

Beats Scream 7 as 2026’s highest-grossing horror movie

Scream 7 was released earlier this year and became a critical and commercial success. At the North American box office, Scream 7 ended its run with a $121.9 million collection. It was the highest-grossing horror hit of the year domestically a few days ago, but Obsession pushed it to #2 by surpassing it. Now, Backrooms has also surpassed the domestic haul of Scream 7, becoming the new 2nd-highest-grossing horror movie of 2026.

Check out the top 3 horror releases of 2026

Obsession – $151.9 million Backrooms – $135.4 million Scream 7 – $121.9 million

More about Backrooms’ box office performance

According to reports, Backrooms is still lagging about $20 million behind Obsession’s domestic total. Given the steep decline, Kane Parsons’ film might not outgross Obsession to become the year’s biggest horror hit. Parsons’ film is tracking to earn between $170 million and $190 million at the North American box office. Internationally, it collected $77.6 million, bringing the worldwide total to $212.9 million, in line with the domestic cume. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $135.4 million

International – $77.6 million

Worldwide – $213 million

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