When a horror-comedy clicks with the masses, it develops a legendary box office tail. Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s highly anticipated reunion with Bhooth Bangla is proving to be an absolute gold at the box office, with the film sitting on the boundary of the 200 crore club.

Even after spending more than seven weeks at the ticket windows, this spooky horror comedy is not giving up. The film pulled off a spectacular trick, doubling its numbers from the previous day on the seventh Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office

Proving that family audiences still prefer a hearty laugh over the weekend, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a superb trajectory over its 8th weekend. On Saturday (Day 51), the film collected a neat 10 lakh. And with a good 100% jump on the seventh Sunday, it brought 20 lakh!

The horror-comedy in its 8th weekend hit 37 lakh, which is a phenomenal hold considering the movie wrapped up its entire 7th week at 4.40 crore.

Check out the week-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Week 3: 23.1 crore

Week 4: 14.2 crore

Week 5: 7.15 crore

Week 6: 5.45 crore

Week 7: 4.4 crore

Day 50: 7 lakh

Day 51: 10 lakh

Day 52: 20 lakh

Total: 198.63 crore

With its domestic net sitting securely at 198.63 crore, the film is just a couple of days away from officially entering the 200 crore club in India. However, the film is eyeing three major milestones before wrapping up its lifetime run:

6th Most Profitable Horror Comedy Of Bollywood

The film is currently 26.60 crore away from dethroning Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to emerge as the 6th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy of Bollywood of all time. Kartik Aaryan‘s film registered a profit of 87.7% in its lifetime.

300 Crore Club Worldwide

Sitting at a global gross collection of 288.33 crore, Bhooth Bangla needs just 11.70 crore to comfortably hit the massive 300 crore worldwide gross club.

100 Crore Profit

Mounted on a budget of 120 crore, the film currently enjoys a profit of 78.63 crore. It is just 21.30 crore away from reaching a landmark 100 crore net profit from its India theatrical run.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 52 days.

India Net Collection: 198.63 crore

India Gross Collection: 234.38 crore

Budget: 120 crore

Profit: 78.63 crore

ROI%: 65.53%

Overseas Gross Collection : 53.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 288.33 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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