After finishing the shooting of Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will start his 171st film Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh composing the music. The story of Coolie is said to center around gold smuggling with Rajinikanth playing the role of a mafia boss.

Meanwhile there have been discussions about several notable actors joining the cast. Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly considering Ranveer Singh for a role alongside Rajinikanth. Additionally there are rumors that Shobana, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj might also be part of the film. It is speculated that Shruti Haasan could play Rajinikanth’s daughter in the movie.

However what’s more exciting is that recent news suggests that Telugu actor Nagarjuna might also join the cast. If confirmed, this would be the first time Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna work together. There are strong reports indicating that Nagarjuna may be cast as the main antagonist in Coolie. If this turns out to be true, it would generate significant excitement in both Tollywood and Kollywood.

More about Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s recent film The Ghost did not perform well at the box office but he made a strong comeback with the successful Naa Saami Ranga. Soon the actor will be seen in the film Kubera starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.

More About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had a mixed year, with Jailer becoming a blockbuster while Laal Salaam did not do well.

More About Coolie

There have been speculations about whether Coolie will be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe. The teaser released a few days back which includes gold watches and has led fans to speculate about possible connections to Suriya’s Rolex character from Vikram. For now details about the film and its cast remain closely guarded. A teaser of about three minutes showed Rajinikanth disrupting a gold smuggling operation by fighting off the criminals. However the teaser only features Rajinikanth so the confirmed roles of other actors remain uncertain.

Must Read: Kanguva: Suriya’s ‘Fire’ Song Leaves Fans Awestruck With His Ferocious Avatar – ‘Can’t Stop Listening!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News