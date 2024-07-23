When Rajinikanth Considered Marrying Sridevi, But It Didn't Happen Because Of This Reason

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of India’s most revered actors, and he is known for his iconic film roles. However, few know that he once considered marrying the late actress Sridevi.

Rajinikanth, who was 13 years older than Sridevi, was very protective of her. They shared a close bond, and at one point, only a select few, including Sridevi, Kamal Haasan and director K Balachander, had his phone number.

Rajinikanth’s Wish to Marry Sridevi

Rajinikanth and Sridevi first appeared together in the 1976 film Moondru Mudichu. In this film, a young Sridevi, then just 13 years old, played the lead female role, while Rajinikanth portrayed the antagonist. Over time, their professional relationship blossomed into a strong personal bond. They acted together in 19 films across various languages.

The superstar even developed a close relationship with Sridevi’s mother and eventually expressed his wish to marry Moondru Mudichu co-star. According to an old interview with K Balachander, Rajinikanth once went to Sridevi’s house to propose during its Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony. However, upon his arrival, a power outage plunged the house into darkness. Rajinikanth perceived this as a bad omen and left without revealing his intentions.

Despite not marrying Sridevi, Rajinikanth maintained his friendship with her. While it was evident that he had feelings for the actress, it remains unclear how Sridevi felt about the situation.

Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Films

Rajinikanth continues to be active in the film industry. His upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is scheduled for release in October this year. The film features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier.

In addition, Rajinikanth is working on Coolie, a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This movie marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan.

