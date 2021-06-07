Sridevi was a gem of our industry. Not only Bollywood, but she shone even in the south industry. The actress was known for her beauty, her talent and her wit. Although she is no more, her films are still etched in our minds. Everyone was aware of her bond with Rajinikanth, but did you know; there was a time when the English Vinglish actress was paid more than him?

Advertisement

Yes! You Heard that right, and the actress herself confessed about this on Prakash Raj’s chat show ‘Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi’. In a rare chatty moment, she recounted her experience on the sets of the film Moondru Mudichu, her first film as a heroine.

Advertisement

According to reports in The News Minute, Sridevi revealed that her salary for working in the 1976 Tamil film was Rs. 5000. The film was directed by K Balachander. And if that doesn’t leave you surprised, her co-stars in the film, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, were paid Rs.30,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Sridevi revealed that Kamal Haasan was already an established actor at that time while she and Rajini were relatively new to the industry.

“Rajini was very close to my mother. He was like a son. When we were all talking, Rajini would ask how he can become a big star like Kamal. My mother would say, you will definitely become like that. Rajini wanted to earn Rs.30,000,” she laughed.

Sridevi spoke about how nervous she was during the iconic picnic scene where Kamal falls into a lake and Rajini refuses to help him. “Instead of saying ‘Poitare Poitare’, I started yelling ‘Pootare Pootare’ (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding on to the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the Director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking,” she recalls good-humoredly.

The actress further poured praises on her colleague and said, “He is very humble, very good at heart. He always wants to help others. He doesn’t like it when someone is facing some difficulty. He wants everyone to be happy. He is a good man and very talented,” she said. “During the shoots, he will keep disappearing. And when we are looking for him, Balachander will say – ‘Go find a mirror, he will be there’,” she added.

How shocked are you to hear that the actress earned more than Rajinikanth? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Big Clash Alert! Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam To Lock Horns With Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan’s Acharya At The Box Office? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube