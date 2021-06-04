Prashanth Neel, the Kannada director who won the hearts of the nation with his vision and his work in the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, turns a year older today. On this special day, team KGF Chapter 2 have surprised him with a beautiful but still emotional video. The makers of KGF, Hombale Films, shared this video that oozes love for the director.

While the video has a voiceover of Yash praising the director, it is also full of loving works used to describe the KGF Chapter 2 director. Check out the video below that talks about Prashanth bringing out the best with his team on the sets.

Sharing the video link, Hombale Films wished Prashant Neel on Twitter by writing, “A man of few words but a captain who takes his team along to heights..Wishing our dearest @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday.. Can’t wait to celebrate #KGFChapter2 #Salaar on the big screen.”

The video starts with Yash’s voiceover from his throwback speech. He is heard saying, “Prashanth Neel, I would want him to direct a Hollywood film and that’s my dream. He has got all that potential and I feel he will be remembered in the Indian Cinema forever. KGF is just a beginning guys.” The video then has the KGF Chapter 2 star saying, “He is yet to explore himself and his talent and I think KGF will show what he is capable of.”

The team of KGF Chapter 2 left no stone unturned to surprise Neel in the best way possible. The video is filled with text that praises the director. One such message reads, “From the soil of Karnataka to the scale of Indian Cinema, he paved a new path fr aspiring directors.” Another message in the video read, “Zeal of energy, sealed with smile, keep inspiring us.” Check out the video here:

On the work front, Prashanth Neel is gearing for the release of KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in lead roles. His next is the bi-lingual film Salaar featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. He also an untitled film with Jr NTR currently being called NTR31.

Happy Birthday, Prashanth Neel

