David Warner is all over the internet since yesterday, thanks to deepfaking himself as Dhanush of Rowdy Baby. The video is a hell lot of fun and garnering views like crazy. After watching him doing quirky moves with Sai Pallavi, we couldn’t control but scroll down his posts to see more of deepfake video. And guess what? We got gold that shows his excitement for Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

For the unversed, David, who is hands down one of the greatest batsmen, is popular among netizens for his crazy deepfake videos. Some of his popular videos include Baahubali, Sultan and Rajinikanth special.

KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the highly awaited movie in India and the buzz is at its peak. The proof of the buzz was its teaser that went onto shatter records on YouTube. Seems like even David Warner is excited to watch setting the screens on fire with his Rocky’s act. He paid a tribute to him in his usual crackling style.

At the end of the KGF Chapter 2 teaser, Yash lits a cigarette from a red hot machine gun and David Warner deepfaked himself as Rocky lighting a cigarette. Have a look below:

Now, that’s what we call a bada*s tribute!

Speaking of the film, KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on 16th July 2021. It’s helmed by Prashanth Neel and stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Meanwhile, there are strong reports stating that the film might get postponed due to COVID. The makers are reportedly trying to book a date for the Dussehra release i.e. 15th October.

