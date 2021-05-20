Salma Hayek is the epitome of beauty, and we always keep talking about how she redefines fashion at her age. Well, as you all know, we are all in the middle of a pandemic that has created havoc in our lives. The number of people testing positive for this deadly virus has been going up and up. Many celebrities, too, have come under the wrath of COVID and suffered.

Salma, too, tested positive for coronavirus sometime back. Although she fought with the virus secretly but now, she has opened up about her secret battle and revealed that she almost died. Keep reading further to know all the details about her experience.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Salma Hayek revealed that her battle with COVID-19 was near-fatal. The 54-year-old actress further explained that at one point, she was even put on oxygen and almost spent seven weeks isolated in a room of her house.

Salma Hayek told the publication, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

Although Hayek has recovered now, she has experienced some long-term effects, including being fatigued. Due to that lack of energy, she said that her first job – which happens to be House Of Gucci with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga – after the secret battle was a proper amount of work for her. “It was not a lot of time. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Salma Hayek has been living in London with her husband and 13-year-old son. We can only imagine how difficult it must have been for them to deal with this tough situation.

