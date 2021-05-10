Shah Rukh Khan is massively popular not just here in Bollywood but across the world. The superstar enjoys a humongous fan following and is literally worshipped by his fans around the globe. But do y’all know, back in 2011 when Lady Gaga had come to visit India, in an interview with SRK, a fan asked Gaga if she would want to date the Chennai Express actor and the singer completely dismissed the idea because of a legitimate reason.

SRK has previously interacted with a lot of Hollywood celebrities including Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Prince William and Christopher Nolan to name a few.

Lady Gaga visited India back in 2011 and did an interview with Shah Rukh Khan where the two discussed her spirituality, their work, the origins of her stage name and a lot more. During the same interview, a fan asked the Bad Romance singer if she would want to date SRK?

Replying to him, Gaga said, “Absolutely not!” and continued, “You’re married, absolutely not. I’m a good girl, I don’t believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way.”

SRK amusingly added, “That’s my hopes to the ground.” Haha, Shah Rukh Khan being the king of sarcasm here.

Watch the full conversation here:

That’s one fun conversation to watch, isn’t it?

A fan reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s interview with Lady Gaga on YouTube and commented, “Neither is Lady gaga arrogant nor is Shahrukh foolish. Both are achievers and down-to-earth personalities this interview was cool.”

During the trip, Gaga also shared a picture with SRK and Arjun Rampal with a caption that read, “Screw Hollywood. It’s all about Bollywood.”

Screw Hollywood. It's all about Bollywood. http://t.co/Q31ZcY3K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 31, 2011

You go, Gaga!

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga just wrapped up on her upcoming film ‘House Of Gucci’ which also stars Adam Driver and Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for YRF’s Pathan. His fans are desperately waiting for the official announcement.

