Brad Pitt has been associated with many actresses including ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, as well as ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow. While we bring you a lot of news and gossip about Brad and his ex-wives, today we decided to take you down memory lanes with a picture of the actor and Gwyneth from the ‘90s.

For the unversed, Pitt and Paltrow met during the filming of Se7en (1995) and began dating. The couple were linked together for around 3 years (from 1994 to 1997) and never shied away from showing their love for each other when caught by the paparazzi in the city.

Take for example this picture snapped on August 3, 1996. The IT couple of the mid-‘90s – Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow – looked stunning as they walked hand-in-hand at Madison Avenue, New York City. While the couple was surely setting goals by twinning in a black blouse and t-shirts, it was Gwyneth’s loving gaze that stole our hearts.

Just look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s billion-dollar smile as she looked at her fiancé with love-filled eyes. Those yellow, black rim glasses did nothing – I mean nothing – to hide her love for him. Though Brad Pitt is at least a step or two ahead of her the look on his face tells up he knew what his then-love was feeling.

The couple were much in love and it could be seen when Pitt thanked Paltrow and called her his “angel” and the “love of [his] life” after winning the Golden Globe for his performance in 12 Monkeys. Not only did the two actors love each other dearly, Gwyneth’s dad also treated him like a son. In an interview after they split, the Marvel actress said, “My father was so devastated when we broke up. My father loved him like a son.”

Well, even though their relationship didn’t work out we have to say they did look stunning together. Post splitting with Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston and then Angelina Jolie. The actor is now the father of 6 kids – three adopted and three biological. As for Gwyneth soon after her breakup with Brad, she began dating actor Ben Affleck. She later dated and then married Chris Martin with whom she has 2 kids. After splitting in 2014, the actress began dating producer Brad Falchuk and married him in 2018.

