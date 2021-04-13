Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still one of the most popular ex-couples in the world. Their extraordinary wedding was once upon the time talk of the Tinseltown and is still one of the most expensive weddings to be held in the West. Back in 2002, when Aniston won the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress Award’ at Emmy’s for her role in FRIENDS, the couple shared an intense kiss before she went up on the stage.

Advertisement

Although ever since the couple met at the 2020 SAG awards, their romance rumours have been doing the rounds on social media but there hasn’t been anything official yet.

Advertisement

Back in 2002, while Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still married and very much in love, the couple shared an intense kiss when the 52-year-old actress won the award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress Award’ at Emmy’s for her role of Rachel Green in FRIENDS.

Take a look:

That’s one breathtaking picture!

Had they been together, they would have been one of the most good looking couples in the world.

Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie back in 2004 while the two were filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their romance rumours were so strong that in 2005, the FRIENDS actress filed for a divorce and got separated.

The Fury started then started living with Jolie and after staying for years together, the couple finally tied the knot in 2014 and share six named Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Although trouble came in paradise when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce with Brad Pitt in 2019 and the world came crashing down for their fans. The two are yet not divorced and the legal proceedings have been delayed because of the ongoing global pandemic.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanye West Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing & Agrees For A Joint Custody Of Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube