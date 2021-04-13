Bradley Cooper is one of the versatile actors in Hollywood who has appeared in several genres of films and television series. He is well known for playing the role of Phil in The Hangover series. All three films in the franchise were critically and commercially successful.

Advertisement

The actor even found greater success with the romantic comedy Silver Linings Playbook (2012), the black comedy American Hustle (2013) and the war biopic American Sniper (2014). He is also the tenth actor to receive an Oscar award for three consecutive years. Being a successful actor, and a rich one at that, many may think that he would have plenty of cars in his garage, but he is more a motorcycle person than anything else. Often he is seen driving one of his favourite two-wheelers in and around L.A. So let’s see what motorcycles Bradley owns.

BMW HP4 Motorbike

Advertisement

When it comes to motorcycles, Bradley Cooper represents classics. He has an eye for a bit younger pieces. The American Sniper actor owns BMW HP4 Motorbike which is intended for race tracks, and it is used predominantly as a racing bike. It is priced at $80,000, which is quite less compared to some of the vehicles we have on this list.

Red Triumph Thruxton

Red Triumph Thruxton is a vintage model and The Limitless actor holds this in high regard. It is worth pointing out that the motorcycle is one of these models that haven’t been on the market for a while but then were reinstated to the market. The classic bike is based on the old Bonneville Thruxton that were first made in the first years after World War II.

Vespa Scooter

It seems Bradley Cooper has a thing for red motorcycles since both his Vespa and Red Triumph Thruxton are red-coloured. It is also unusual for a Hollywood superstar to own a Vespa. However, the actor is a true motorhead. Reportedly, the actor fell in love with the model when he staying in Paris. For the unversed, the model is quite popular in Europe, especially in Italy.

Ducati 1199 Panigale Motorbike

Ducati 1199 Panigale Motorbike is another unique piece in Cooper’s collection as this bike was manufactured in a time frame from 2012-2014 before production was seized. It was the most powerful production motorcycle at the time of its launch. The beast is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60mph in 2.9 seconds and with a top speed of 177mph.

Must Read: Mississippi Shooting: Rapper Big Boogie & 23 Others Taken Into Custody

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube