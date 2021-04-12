Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor who is well known for his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool. The actor is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He began his career by appearing in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside but shot to stardom by playing a range of comedy and action roles here in Hollywood films.

Being one of the wealthiest stars in Hollywood, Reynolds got a serious collection of rides. So let’s take a look at some of his amazing cars parked in his garage.

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius makes an eco-conscious statement everywhere it went. Quickly the car became a favourite among the enlightened Hollywood elite. Ryan Reynolds also owns the car now.

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S brings more luxury to the table than the Toyota Prius. These days many Hollywood celebrities are turning to Tesla to show off both their wealth and their environmental responsibility. The car’s electric range can get them to Whole Foods and Urth Caffe without having to worry about charge.

Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador is a luxurious super sports car with cutting-edge technology. The sports car accepts no compromise when it comes to design. It advances every concept of performance, immediately establishing itself as the benchmark for the super sports car sector. Several reports claim that Ryan Reynolds gifted himself on his 37th birthday.

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade is the quintessential celebrity SUV. Typically, the SUV is driven by a chauffeur, because it offers luxury, anonymity, and plenty of room. Ryan Reynolds likes to be chauffeured around Hollywood in the SUV.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf is a perfect match for the actor as he loves environmentally friendly cars. It is one of the cheapest and most efficient plug-in electric cars on the market.

