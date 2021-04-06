Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3, in many ways, a new experience for everyone at Marvel Studios. The Wade Wilson fame has been making sure that no stone is left unturned in his entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as he enters the universe of the multiple superheroes one cannot deny the chances of crossovers. While that is a possibility, a possible project for collaboration is making headlines today.

Yes, you read that right. Even before Ryan Reynolds has gone on floors with Deadpool 3, the conversations around making him meet other heroes from the universe have already begun. And if the grapevine is saying the truth, Kevin Feige and his army is planning to include Merc with the X-Men. Well, we said that you heard it. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

For the unversed, Marvel gods have been planning to bring back their first families back and we know how much nostalgia is attached to them. While a Fantastic Four Reboot is close to beginning production, an X-Men project has also been underway getting a visual form very soon. And now if the reports on We Got This Covered is to go by the studio has plans to join Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds with them. As per the intel, Wade will accompany the X-Men on one of their adventures and it is already very exciting.

However, the future of X-Men as of now has no confirmed dates. Kevin Feige while talking to the portal 3 months ago had said, “You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that’s where I started. I can’t tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 is one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects. Considering that this is the first time he will see the light of the day under the Marvel umbrella, after Disney’s Fox acquisition, puts double the pressure. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

