Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

Loki has been one of the oldest characters in the Marvel cinematic universe. The character has time and again been at the loggerheads with the saviours and has even supported them at times. Said to be Thor’s brother, the God Of Mischief made his debut in the first 2011 Thor film. Since then, we have seen him play the main baddie in Avengers and making appearances in Thor and Avengers sequels.

The all-new, original series, Loki, debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 11, 2021. Tell us how much did you like the new trailer in the comments section below.

