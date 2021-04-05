Surpassing all the post-lockdown Hindi and English films, Godzilla vs Kong continues to do well in India. Though the film isn’t collecting much in the Hindi market, the contribution in South India is so good that it’s single-handedly giving excellent numbers to producers.

The latest Warner Bros’ biggie has collected 6.51 crores in its 2nd-weekend run taking the total to 46.58 crores. Now, this is an unimaginable total considering the circumstances in which it has released in the Indian cinemas.

The film has also surpassed several major Hollywood films’ collections in India and it continues to do so. Earlier we reported how Godzilla vs Kong crossed films like Skyfall (30 crores), The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores), Justice League (35 crores), Black Panther (38 crores) & Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (40 crores). Now the latest is that it surpassed the numbers of Frozen 2 (44 crores) & Annabelle: Creation (44.50 crores) as well.

With this achievement, Godzilla vs Kong has entered the list of Top 30 Hollywood grossers in India. The next targets of the film are The Amazing Spiderman (48.25 crores), Aladdin (50 crores) & Iron Man 3 (50.50 crores).

Meanwhile, the film is also doing well in the US too. After the run of the first 5 days, Godzilla vs Kong has put up a sum of $48.5 million. It’s easily the biggest opening weekend collection for the US box office during the COVID situation.

Meanwhile, recently director Adam Wingard opened up about his initial reaction to Warner Bros announcing a hybrid release plan for its slate. He said it did hurt him initially.

In an interview with Deadline, Adam Wingard said, “If you’d asked me in December, it would have been a different answer. The day HBO Max surprised all of us, it was December 3, my birthday. Here I am, going out of town to celebrate, and I get a text from my agent, Dan Rabinow. Immediately incoming: the announcement that all WarnerMedia titles are going to HBO Max. I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

Godzilla vs Kong features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles.

