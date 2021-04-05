The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were aired on Sunday, April 4, and below is the entire winner list. Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek took home multiple awards at the 2021 SAG Awards.

The late Chadwick Boseman’s work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was honoured during the Screen Actors Guild Awards with a posthumous award for best actor in a lead role. His female lead, Viola Davis, also took home a trophy for her performance. While The Trial of the Chicago won the SAG Award for best ensemble (motion picture), The Crown took home the award for best ensemble drama series and Schitt’s Creek for best ensemble comedy series.

Check out the complete winner list of the SAG Awards 2021 below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)- WINNER

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari – WINNER

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984 – WINNER

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown – WINNER

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown – WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True – WINNER

Bill Camp – The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian” WINNER

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

Westworld

The SAG Awards 2021 held yesterday was a one-hour, pre-taped virtual ceremony that aired on TBS and TNT.

What are your thoughts on the winners of the SAG Awards 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

