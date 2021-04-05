The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were aired on Sunday, April 4, and below is the entire winner list. Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek took home multiple awards at the 2021 SAG Awards.
Advertisement
The late Chadwick Boseman’s work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was honoured during the Screen Actors Guild Awards with a posthumous award for best actor in a lead role. His female lead, Viola Davis, also took home a trophy for her performance. While The Trial of the Chicago won the SAG Award for best ensemble (motion picture), The Crown took home the award for best ensemble drama series and Schitt’s Creek for best ensemble comedy series.
Check out the complete winner list of the SAG Awards 2021 below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)- WINNER
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Advertisement
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Trending
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari – WINNER
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984 – WINNER
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown – WINNER
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark – WINNER
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown – WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True – WINNER
Bill Camp – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian” WINNER
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
Westworld
The SAG Awards 2021 held yesterday was a one-hour, pre-taped virtual ceremony that aired on TBS and TNT.
What are your thoughts on the winners of the SAG Awards 2021? Let us know in the comments below.
Must Read: Demi Lovato Receives A Vibrator & S*x Gel Worth $115 From Gwyneth Paltrow After The Pop-Star Came Out As Pans*xual
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement