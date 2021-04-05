That Henry Cavill’s next project is the most anticipated thing for his fans and multiple studios is a fact universally known by everyone. The actor who sadly faced the Superman Reboot snub, had many doors opening up for him, and bigger ones it seems. If the latest reports are to go by, he seems to have been eyed to reprise Sherlock Holmes for streaming giant Netflix. And this isn’t for just one project.

Yes, you read that right. Henry has been a part of conversations around the casting coup of multiple big franchise projects. Last year, the star played the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Millie Bobby Brown starrer Enola Holmes. While the young Stranger Things star took the audience by storm, Henry’s much popular charm also did wonders to the character. Read on to know what plans the streaming giant has for the Blue Boy Scout.

As per We Got This Covered, Netflix, who earned big with Enola Holmes are all set to take the franchise ahead. Of course, it is known that Millie Bobby Brown has stayed back to play the young detective at least a few more times. But the buzz today is about Henry Cavill aka the new Sherlock Holmes. Seems like even the Netflix bosses could not stop themselves from falling for his charm. The actor is said to be eyed to play Sherlock not just once but multiple times in the same timeline.

This also means Netflix is developing new Sherlock Holmes & Enola Holmes projects in abundance. Not to forget, Henry Cavill is also a part of another Netflix hit show titled The Witcher. Season 2 of the chronicles of Geralt Of Rivia has been in the making for a long. Recently, Cavill announced the wrap-up and it was an exciting news.

Apart from the Netflix umbrella, Henry Cavill is also a possible entry in many films. One of these is also a secret Marvel project, probably Captain Britain. There is suddenly too much Cavill content and we are not even complaining.

