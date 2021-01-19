Netflix’s The Witcher season 1 starring Henry Cavill set the base for the universe for the show super strong. While the first season went on to be very successful across the globe in 2019, the makers were planning to bring back the season 2 of the show in 2020. But turned out the pandemic played its plan and everything came to a standstill for months. Now the hope was that the show will return in August 2021, but if the latest gossip is go by, the show might just face one more delay, and it has to do with Cavill this time around. Read on to know more about the same.

If you are unaware, Henry Cavill while shooting for The Witcher Season 2 met with an injury on his leg. The injury turned out to be a severe one and the actor had to run for medical help. Cavill was constantly updating fans about the same on his social media handle and took them on his road to recovery.

Now if the latest report on We Got This Covered is to be believed, Henry Cavill’s injury might turn out to be the new roadblock that stands between the audience and the release of The Witcher Season 2. As per Redanian Intelligence, Henry Cavill got back on the sets of the show after recovering from the injury. Paul Bullion who plays a fellow Witcher to Geralt Of Rivia, confirmed the news on his social media front.

Talking about the injury on Instagram, The Witcher star Henry Cavill had written, “We are in lockdown here the UK, I’m using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury! (More on that another time). It wasn’t fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey.”

