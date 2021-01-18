After a long wait, COVID-19 vaccine has started rolling out in different parts of the world. While millions of people are finally getting immune from the dangerous disease, netizens are busy celebrating with memes. A lot of you must have seen a viral Breaking Bad meme on social media in which Jesse (Aaron Paul) & Jane (Krysten Ritter) can be seen taking drugs through injection.

The memer has related the scene with the vaccination process and has called it, “taking the vaccine together”.

Since the meme is getting viral, a lot of fans shared it with Krysten who further shared it on her Instagram Stories. Not just she shared it with her fans, the actress also tagged Aaron along with it and wrote, “So many people have been sending me this” She added a couple of laughing emojis along with it.

Aaron Paul also shared the meme and wrote a sweet message for Krysten along with it. He wrote, “Miss you girl!!!” accompanied by injection emoticons. Take a look:

Isn’t that cute?

Jesse and Jane’s chemistry was one of the highlights of Breaking Bad and when she died it was a heartbreaking moment for all the fans. Her death was also something which played a catalyst in the character transformation of Jesse.

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is one of the most loved series worldwide and among the highest-rated ones on IMDB. The show is based on a character named Walter White and his mindblowing transformation from a chemistry professor to a drug lord.

The 5 seasons long series keeps you with it during its run but the most fascinating part is that its characters will stay with you even after that. Breaking Bad is a great example of brilliant writing and engaging drama.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks among others the show is currently streaming on Netflix.

How much do you love Breaking Bad? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

