



Advertisement

Currently, almost everyone is obsessing over Netflix’s new release Bridgerton. The show has been getting positive responses, and within no time it has become the talk of the town. Well, today we are going to talk about the s*x scenes from the show which has made its way on the p*rn sites.

Netflix is reportedly fighting to keep raunchy s*x scenes from the web show off p*rn websites after the news distressed castmembers.

According to reports in The Sun, Netflix is thought to be working tirelessly to hunt down pirates who have uploaded the more intimate moments from Bridgerton. It is understood that many of the scenes have already been taken down from X-rated platforms after the cast – which includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page – were left feeling ‘horror and anger’ at seeing them online.

Advertisement

An insider revealed, “Bridgerton’s s*x scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger. It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way. Anyone thinking about trying this [pirating scenes] will have the full force of the globe’s biggest streaming service against them.”

It comes after Rege-Jean, who plays Simon, the Duke of Hastings, revealed the hardest scenes for him to film were “the very, very subtle barbs and hurts over the dinner table.”

Speaking with Netflix Queue, he said the scene where Simon has dinner at the Bridgerton house – after being set up by Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton – was a prime example.

He explained, “I really don’t want to be there, but you can’t say that. The kids are there, and they’re all happy and playing and being accepted in exactly the warm and loving family that Simon never had. And that is never explicitly mentioned in the script in that moment.”

Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day and has remained in the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched list for the last two weeks, proving to be a mammoth success. But we hope that Netflix gets this matter resolved.

Must Read: Tom Ellis Unknown Facts: From Having A Twin To Being A Musician – Lesser Known Things About The ‘Devil’ Of Lucifer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube