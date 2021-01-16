After waiting for one and a half years, to elaborate 18 months precisely, phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began yesterday. The ribbon was cut by Elizabeth Olsen’s much-awaited Disney Plus series WandaVision. The excitement for it was bound to touch the sky considering the anticipation and the hype that was created. As phase 4 began, 2 episodes of the show were released on Disney Plus last afternoon (for India). But it turns out the show has failed to impress a huge number of audience in spite of being the highest-rated MCU pad on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Marvel’s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Evan Peters in the pivotal parts. The first two episodes that made their way to the streaming platform were unusual to the MCU standards. Anyone could sense the urge to make a sitcom vibe show in those. While it was just about setting the base, they did not give us much insight into the world of the show.

Advertisement

The show has received a very good rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It now stands at 85 percent on the platform. But turns out the Internet has not really hailed the show as expected. While the setting of the base for a Marvel project has been their strength but it isn’t the same for WandaVision. If Twitter reactions are to go by, they have unanimously labelled the Elizabeth Olsen starrer show boring at its very launch. Some have called it a swing and miss, and many feel it is the waste of an amazing casting coup.

A Twitter user wrote, “Well @wandavision wasn’t good. That’s a bummer. Went in with no expectations and it was just boring. Had to fast forward through big chunks of it. I see what they were trying to do and I like that they tried, but it was a swing and a miss. Waste of a phenomenal cast.” Another wrote, “I’m old enough to know all the TV show references and it’s still boring. Nowhere near as good as #Bewitched or #TheDickVanDyke show. I don’t want watered down parody; I’ll go watch the real thing # WandaVision.”

Commenting on the sitcom vibe of the show a user wrote, “so wandavision is trash. i like the idea of a fake 50’s world crashing down, like pleasantville, but it’s too accurately done. it’s just a boring 50’s sitcom like 90% of the time. like they couldn’t do a twist where it feels like satire or something… it’s just mostly bad sitcom.”

Below are a few reaction on WandaVision compiled:

Well @wandavision wasn’t good. That’s a bummer. Went in with no expectations and it was just boring. Had to fast forward through big chunks of it. I see what they were trying to do and I like that they tried, but it was a swing and a miss. Waste of a phenomenal cast. — Michael Leza (@michaelleza) January 16, 2021 I'm old enough to know all the TV show references and it's still boring. Nowhere near as good as #Bewitched or #TheDickVanDyke show. I don't want watered down parody; I'll go watch the real thing#WandaVision — LL Oliver (@drawman71) January 16, 2021 so wandavision is trash. i like the idea of a fake 50's world crashing down, like pleasantville, but it's too accurately done. it's just a boring 50's sitcom like 90% of the time. like they couldn't do a twist where it feels like satire or something… it's just mostly bad sitcom — Josey Jollenberg 🌈 😷 (@Tredyn) January 16, 2021 Holy crap, could you have picked a more boring start? You know you are supposed to "hook" people into wanting to watch more of the show in the first episode or two right? Instead you've actively put millions of people to sleep around the world. — Thomas (@Thomas23889785) January 16, 2021 #WandaVision Is one of the most boring MCU products i have ever watch. 1/10 Would laugh at how stupid it is again. — OWO (@DreamAndKirito) January 16, 2021 Just watched the first two episodes of #WandaVision and I cant help myself but say that I expected a bit more.

Apart from some of the nice commedy, it has been a pretty boring show so far. Hopefully that will change within the next few episodes pic.twitter.com/T7Ss3S5K91 — eN7ity (@eN7ity) January 16, 2021

What is your review for the first two episodes of WandaVision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Evil Eye To Sylvie’s Love – 5 Shows To Binge On Prime Video Mobile Edition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube