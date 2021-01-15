The 4th phase of Marvel started today with WandaVision, a web series which started streaming on Disney + Hotstar from today. First 2 episodes of the series released today but they left the viewers with a strange feeling. Those who were desperately waiting for the show didn’t expect Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) to land in the world of classic sitcoms. And that’s what has happened!

The first episodes of the show have been set in the 1950s and 1960s and were inspired from sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie. Director Matt Shakman opened up about the same in a recent interview and shared some interesting details.

In a conversation with Variety, Matt said, “because they’re both about people with magical abilities, who are trying to hide them from their suburban neighbours and also trying to fit in and be normal, even though they are not. And that is very much what our show is about, too.”

Matt Shakman was also asked about how the show looks like Pleasantville and why was it made in a 9 episode format. Talking about the same, he said, WandaVision is definitely a puzzle box. It’s a long mystery. And so that’s part of it is leaning in — and just like Wanda and Vision, we’re wondering, “Where are we and how did we get here?” The audience is also wondering that, too. And those answers come as you watch over the nine episodes, I promise.”

Matt also added that it was a chance of innovation for them, “For us, it was a chance to innovate and to explore a part of the world that Marvel hasn’t done before. One of the things I love about Marvel Studios is its risk-taking. Kevin (Feige) and his team are always looking for the thing they haven’t done. And it’s that sense of adventure and boldness that I think has brought us things like Guardians of the Galaxy — when you never would have expected something like that after Iron Man or Captain America. They play around with genre, tone, style — (like in) Thor: Ragnarok — in amazing projects. We jumped into these different decades of television and tried to recreate them authentically; this is the reality of that episode and we wanted to make sure that it was as authentic as possible.” he said.

Well, we are really looking forward to the upcoming episodes of WandaVision because it’s tougher to wait now. What do you say?

