Artificial Intelligence has arrived like a tidal wave, transforming the entertainment industry in ways that few could have imagined. Films can now be written, edited, and even acted by algorithms. Music can be composed in seconds, and faces that never existed can command the screen. For traditional structures of show business, this is both exhilarating and unsettling. From an astrological perspective, such upheavals are not random. Saturn’s cycles have always coincided with deep restructuring, testing industries and cultures until only the most adaptive survive. With Saturn moving from Aquarius into Pisces, the twin forces of innovation and imagination are colliding, forcing the entertainment industry to rethink its foundations. To understand where we stand today, it helps to look back at how Saturn has repeatedly reshaped art, culture, and technology over the decades.

When Saturn entered Aquarius in the mid-1960s, the entertainment industry began to change in ways that echoed the very spirit of that sign. Aquarius is the sign of innovation, rebellion against tradition, and collective progress, and true to its symbolism, technology and culture reshaped how people experienced art and performance. Satellites like Telstar and Early Bird made it possible to broadcast live television across continents, turning entertainment into a global event. The Beatles’ performances and world news could suddenly be shared across oceans in real-time. At the same time, color television was moving into the mainstream, adding a vivid new dimension that audiences could no longer imagine living without. Music was undergoing a revolution of its own. The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and The Rolling Stones were breaking away from tradition, and rock music became a vehicle for rebellion and individuality.

Youth culture, for the first time, emerged as the dominant tastemaker in fashion, film, and music. Cinema too was undergoing an upheaval, with the New Wave movements in Europe and directors like Stanley Kubrick pushing boundaries of storytelling and technology. Broadway embraced counterculture with experimental productions such as Hair. Behind the scenes, lighter cameras and portable sound equipment made it easier to film outside studios, giving rise to cinéma vérité and new forms of documentary realism. Psychedelic art and music expanded the imagination further, probing altered states of consciousness and changing how art was created and experienced.

These shifts were not accidental. Saturn in Aquarius tested the entertainment industry by dismantling conventions and introducing innovations that, though disruptive at first, laid the foundation for the decades that followed. The entertainment landscape that emerged carried Saturn’s signature: skepticism, experimentation, resistance, and finally, enduring change. A similar cycle unfolded when Saturn returned to Aquarius in the early to mid-1990s, a fertile period for entertainment innovation across the world and in India. The internet, powered by Mosaic and later Netscape, entered public life, and studios began experimenting with websites to market films and music.

In 1994, Sony launched the PlayStation in Japan, and by 1995, it had reached the West, transforming gaming into a global mass industry. That same year, the DVD format was announced, destined to replace VHS and digitize home video, while RealAudio foreshadowed streaming by making live internet audio possible. Film was revolutionized by CGI. Jurassic Park, released in 1993, proved that digital effects could create lifelike creatures, while Toy Story, released in 1995, became the first fully computer-animated feature film. Independent cinema rose through Sundance and Miramax, with directors like Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Smith, and Richard Linklater reshaping the landscape.

At the same time, cable and satellite television expanded. In the US, niche channels multiplied, while in India, newly liberalized markets saw Star TV, Zee TV, Sony, MTV, and Channel V redefine home viewing. Cable operators mushroomed, Doordarshan’s monopoly collapsed, and audiences suddenly had choice and variety. Saturn in Aquarius once again dismantled the old order and seeded innovations that would dominate decades later. Another three decades on, in the 2020s, its return coincided with the rise of OTT platforms. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, and SonyLIV became mainstream during the COVID-19 lockdowns, reaching every corner of the country. Regional cinema flourished, breaking through language barriers and finding pan-India audiences. Just as satellite TV dethroned Doordarshan in the 1990s, OTT has weakened Bollywood’s theatrical dominance today. And now Artificial Intelligence is adding yet another layer, from dubbing and subtitling in multiple languages to AI-driven personalization, reshaping not only what audiences watch but how they watch it.

Another major breakthrough of this era came in the editing room. Non-linear editing, or NLE, allowed filmmakers to abandon the old linear, reel-to-reel process and embrace a flexible, digital system. Avid’s Media Composer, launched in 1989, grew into a powerful force by the mid-1990s. The Oscar for Best Editing, awarded to The English Patient in 1996, which had been cut on Avid, confirmed that the industry was changing. Saturn in Aquarius demanded restructuring once again, and by the early 2000s, NLE had become the industry norm. Digital cinematography soon followed. George Lucas tested digital cameras for Star Wars: Episode I in 1999 and shot Attack of the Clones entirely on digital in 2002. The transition was slow, resisted by purists who loved celluloid, but by the early 2010s, digital filmmaking and projection had become dominant. As before, Saturn in Aquarius dismantled tradition and forced new technologies into place, leaving the industry transformed.

Nearly 60 years after the 1960s shift, and three decades after the revolutions of the 1990s, Saturn’s return to Aquarius has coincided with another technological upheaval, this time in Artificial Intelligence. The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and the explosive rise of AI-powered tools gave ordinary people access to powers once unimaginable. As in earlier cycles, the entertainment industry is the arena where this upheaval is being felt most keenly. AI can generate flawless actors who never age, compose music in moments, edit films, design soundscapes, and even write scripts. Just as the shift from black-and-white to color television changed storytelling forever, and just as digital editing and cinematography restructured filmmaking, AI is adding a new layer of vividness, interactivity, and possibility.

The parallel with the counterculture of the 1960s is also striking. Then, young people drove the rebellion against convention with their music and their art. In the 1990s, young filmmakers embraced digital tools to bypass old hierarchies. Today, Gen Z and digital natives are the ones adopting AI most quickly, bypassing studios and using these tools to create films, songs, and visual art without gatekeepers. What once required massive budgets and armies of professionals can now be attempted by students with laptops. The youth today shoot YouTube videos and Instagram reels that go viral, and short films made on phones have gone on to win prestigious awards.

With AI, they will soon be able to produce full-fledged films on their computers, even if the technology is still evolving. Distribution has been democratized as well. Social media, YouTube, and OTT platforms have already weakened the stranglehold of theaters, television networks, and record labels. Anyone can release a film, song, or show online, and audiences themselves decide what succeeds. Saturn in Aquarius, which rules networks and collective systems, has ensured that creativity is no longer confined to those with access to traditional distribution channels.

Now Saturn has moved into Pisces, the sign where Venus, the planet of art and creativity, is exalted. Pisces governs imagination, illusion, and endings, and it is here that Saturn’s stern influence is being felt most directly in show business. Old systems of stardom may fade, studios that resist change may collapse, and careers built on traditional structures may not survive. Yet Pisces also rules dreams and boundless creativity, and under Saturn’s discipline, imagination is being shaped into usable and lasting forms. Out of endings, new beginnings will emerge.

Songs co-created by humans and algorithms, films starring entirely virtual casts, and interactive forms of entertainment that blend reality and dreams are no longer distant possibilities but the natural outcomes of this cycle. At the same time, Saturn in Pisces is testing the industry with new external pressures. Donald Trump’s policies, including the imposition of a 100% tariff on all movies made outside the US, are a reminder that political barriers can weigh as heavily as technological ones. For global cinema, such measures threaten to fragment distribution and restrict audiences, adding another layer of challenge while the industry is already being forced to reinvent itself under the influence of AI.

The symbolism of Pisces is evident in the rise of holographic performances of departed musicians, AI dubbing that allows actors to speak in dozens of languages with their own voices, and experiments with dream simulations and subconscious mapping. Voice cloning, text-to-speech, and AI-driven dubbing mean that, in theory, every piece of content could be available to everyone, everywhere. The implications are profound. Markets for entertainment will expand by transcending language barriers, cultures will gain new avenues to understand one another, and xenophobia could diminish as the world grows closer to being a true global village.

This runs directly against the rigidity that has defined linguistic and cultural boundaries for decades. At the same time, augmented reality and virtual reality are poised to take cinema into uncharted territory, where audiences will not only watch stories but step inside them, experiencing films as immersive worlds rather than passive spectacles. Entertainment is dissolving its limits, moving into realms once thought impossible. Yet Saturn ensures there are no shortcuts. Just as the dotcom boom ended with a crash that pruned away the unsustainable, AI in entertainment will face lawsuits, backlash, and a shakeout that eliminates the weak while forcing the survivors to endure and evolve.

When Saturn leaves Pisces in 2027 and enters Aries, the sign of new beginnings, the entertainment industry will not look the same. Stars may be partly digital, productions largely automated, and creativity increasingly a collaboration between humans and machines. What Saturn is dismantling now, it will rebuild then in bold and pioneering form. Seen as a cycle, the pattern is unmistakable. In the 1960s, Saturn in Aquarius oversaw the global spread of television, color broadcasting, and counterculture music, while in India, it coincided with the cautious beginnings of Doordarshan. In the 1990s, Saturn in Aquarius drove the rise of the internet, satellite TV, digital editing, CGI, and gaming, while in India it dismantled Doordarshan’s monopoly and opened homes to Star, Zee, and MTV.

In the 2020s, Saturn in Aquarius has opened the door to Artificial Intelligence, reshaping creativity and distribution globally, while in India, it has cemented the dominance of OTT and regional storytelling. Each time, Aquarius has broken old systems, democratized access, and introduced tools that seemed radical at first but soon became indispensable. Now, with Saturn in Pisces, we are witnessing endings, transitions, and reinventions, before Saturn enters Aries in 2027 to inaugurate a new beginning. The script of show business has always been rewritten under Saturn’s gaze, and this time, the collaboration is not just between humans but between humans and machines.

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practising since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future.

