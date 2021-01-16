Bridgerton is one show on Netflix that’s been trending like crazy ever since it’s release. Girls across the world are going gaga over the male lead of the show Regé-Jean Page who plays the character of Simon Basset. The show stars Phoebe Dynevor, Julie Andrews in pivotal roles.

The show released on Christmas Day and has been trending all over the world ever since. The stars of the show have now become crazy viral post the success of the same.

Bridgerton is directed by Shonda Rhimes and Julie Ann Robinson and stars Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. The show is based on a novel by Julia Quinn’s novel and is making a lot of headlines lately.

Regé-Jean and Phoebe are the new internet sensations that everyone is obsessed with these days. The assistant to the Director, Barnaby Boulton took to his Instagram to share some amazing BTS pictures from Daphne’s wedding day.

Barnaby captioned it, “The wedding reception.”

Take a look at pictures here:

Those pictures scream ROYALTY at its best, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Bridgerton has partially been receiving backlash too. All of it is happening due to a s*x scene featuring Phoebe and Regé. We see the leading lady making her Duke ej*culate inside of her against his will. That remains an integral part of the plot that takes the story ahead.

Ever since the release, Bridgerton viewers have taken offence. They claim that the scene does not emphasise ‘consent.’ Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne somehow forces Regé-Jean Page to release inside of her. Creator Chris Van Dusen finally addressed the controversy a while ago.

What are your thoughts on Daphne Bridgerton’s wedding reception BTS pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

