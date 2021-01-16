Just last week, news of Legendary Pictures being unhappy with Warner Bros’ decision to Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max and wanting to take legal action against them made the headline. Now the latest coming in is that WB is making good on their association and the film will have a simultaneous release in theatres and on HBO Max.

Advertisement

As per a recent update, the monster film’s release date has been pre-poned and will now release in March instead of May. Scroll down to know the exact date.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, Godzilla vs. Kong has been brought ahead by two months. Moving from Warner Bros’ initial March 26 date, it will not release on May 21.

Talking about the legal issues that made the headline last week, it was reported Legendary, which owns a majority of the movie, were unhappy with WB’s announcement of moving their entire 2021 slate to HBO Max without consulting them. Even though Legendary financed 75 per cent of the film, Warner Bros controls its release. In fact, WB had previously blocked a $200 million streaming offer from Netflix to acquire Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in the franchise. The movie follows Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). This film is helmed by director Adam Wingard, who has Netflix’sDeath Note and horror projects like You’re Next and The Guest to his credit. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler.

While Godzilla vs. Kong has reached a settlement, Warner Bros and Legendary are still talking about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune’s release. Will this film release theatrical and HBO Max day-and-date is yet being discussed. As of now, the movie will release on October 1.

How excited are you to see Godzilla vs. Kong on the big screen as well as on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments.

Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 10 Must-Watch Hollywood Movies Of The Last 10 Years – From Mad Max: Fury Road To 1917

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube