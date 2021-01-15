Zac Efron feels Australia is 'home'

Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron reportedly feels Australia is his home, and sources say he has no plans to return to Los Angeles after putting his home up for sale last month.

Advertisement

“As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in LA again. He loves Australia and considers it his home,” an insider told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

“He keeps looking at properties,” a second source added.

Recently, it was reported Efron, 33, is happy with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, who is 25-years-old. “Zac’s loving his life in Australia. He’s settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It’s serious,” said the source.

The actor, who previously was in a relationship with his “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens, enjoys privacy in Australia.

“He’s living eight hours outside of Sydney. Nobody bothers him. He hangs out with the Hemsworths. He goes surfing. He’s coming a long way from partying in LA,” the source added.

In 2013, the actor entered a rehabilitation centre for alcohol and substance abuse. He is now sober and Valladares has been a good influence on him, according to the source.

Must Read: Ryan Adams Gets A Clean Chit From FBI In S*xting Underage Fan Probe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube