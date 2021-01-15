The Flash: Christian Bale AKA Batman Has Been Offered A Lucrative Deal To Play Cameo?

Warner Bros. officially announced that The Flash will be arriving in theatres 2022. Reports last year also revealed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their role as Batman in the film. At that time, fans were also demanded Christian Bale to make an appearance in the film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bale is one of the popular actors who portrayed Batman / Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight trilogy, directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The series turned out to be critical as well as commercial success. Bale’s portrayal of Batman along with Nolan’s direction, earned immense praises from the audiences.

Advertisement

As per the previous report by We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Studios reached out to Christian Bale to play his version of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the forthcoming The Flash movie. While the actor said to have expressed his interest in coming on board, he had one condition. Bale wanted Christopher Nolan, the director of The Dark Knight trilogy, approves the idea. However, there’s no update whether the studio agreed to his demand.

Now the latest report from Daniel Richtman claims that the studio has thrown a huge pile of money towards Christian Bale in order to convince him to reprise his version of Batman. Whether Bale has agreed to it is yet to be seen.

It is also worth pointing out that The Academy Award winner is not motivated by money. He has not made a single cameo in any film throughout his career. The actor is currently busy shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. After completing the shoot, the actor will reunite with American Hustle director David O. Russell for the filmmaker’s mysterious new project.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller’s The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson will pen down a new draft of the script. The film expected to follow the storyline of the Flashpoint comic.

So what do you think about Christian Bale reprising the role of Caped crusader in The Flash? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ryan Adams Gets A Clean Chit From FBI In S*xting Underage Fan Probe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube