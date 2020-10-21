The Flash: Michael Keaton Opens Up On Playing Batman In The Movie

The Flash is one of the much-awaited movies of Hollywood. When the news came that Ben Affleck will be playing Batman one again in the Andy Muschietti project, the fans got excited. But according to a recent report, Michael Keaton will be returning in the movie and not just that, his role would be “substantial” as well. Read the article to know more.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 3, 2022, till now. We hope that the movie doesn’t get delayed further.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michael Keaton opened up about his association with The Flash. When asked by the host that if he would be playing Batman in The Flash, he first said, “I can’t confirm anything.”

As reported by Comic Book, the actor asked Jimmy Kimmel if he were a “comic book guy” which made Kimmel humorously mention about his confirmation that he will be playing Kraven The Hunter in MCU’s Spider-Man 3. Then, Michael Keaton opened up about his presence in The Flash.

“So, we’re having discussions as they say,” Michael Keaton said. “We’re talking about it. We’ll see if that happens.” The actor also joked that “all 127” previous Batmen would appear and then declared himself to be the best Batmen ever.

However, Michael Keaton didn’t officially confirm that he would be playing Batman in The Flash. Meanwhile, the movie director, Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair in August that Michael’s appearance in the movie has a surprising relationship to Ben Affleck as well returning to the role.

“He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure,” Andy Muschietti had said. “There’s a familiarity there.”

Andy also said that The Flash would expand on the multiverse concept. “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti explained. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

